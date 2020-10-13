Regina Airport, Prince Albert McDonald's flagged as potential COVID-19 sites by Sask. Health Authority

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has released its latest list of places where people likely infectious with COVID-19 have been in recent weeks.

The list published on Tuesday includes Esterhazy, Regina, Yorkton and Prince Albert.

The SHA is asking people who were at the businesses on the specific days and times listed to self-monitor for 14 days. If people have had or develop symptoms of COVID-19, the SHA said they must immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811 or their family doctor to arrange for testing.

Este​rhazy

​A&​​W, 1301 Park Street

Oct. 6 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. CST.

Gra​​​yson

Ott​enbreits Meats, 550 Railway Avenue

Oct. 6 from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. CST.

Lloydm​​inster

N​elson Lumber, 6609 44 Street,

Oct. 1 and 2, specific time of day unknown.

Hom​e Depot, 7705 44 Street

Oct. 5, specific time of day unknown​.

Prince A​lbert

St. Anne School Playground, 530 24th Street West

Oct. 4 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. CST.

CL's Climb and Play, 1403 Central Avenue (Gateway Mall)

Oct. 4 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. CST.

Alfred Jenkins playground, 2787 10th Avenue West

Oct. 4 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. CST.

McDonald's, Second Avenue West

Oct​. 5 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. CST.

Re​gina

Earl's restaurant (South Albert St.), 2606 28th Avenue

Oct. 4 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. CST.

Regina Airport, WestJet check-in and departure lounge and flight WS203 to Calgary.

Oct. 4 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:20 p.m. CST.

The Cure, 2323 11th Avenue

Oct. 5 from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. CST.

Superstore East, 2055 Prince of Wales Drive

Oct. 6 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. CST.

Shellb​rook

Hidden Hills Golf Course

Oct. 7 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. CST.

Wad​ena

Co-op Gas Bar, 73 Main Street North

Oct. 7 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. CST.

Yorkt​​on

M​ano's, 15-277 Broadway Street East

Oct. 5 from 4:3​0 p.m. to 8 p.m. CST.

Oct. 6 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. CST.

Oct. 7 from 3 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. CST.

Superst​​ore, Broadway Street East