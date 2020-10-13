Regina Airport, Prince Albert McDonald's flagged as potential COVID-19 sites by Sask. Health Authority
The SHA issues alerts when a person was at a business while they were likely infectious
The Saskatchewan Health Authority has released its latest list of places where people likely infectious with COVID-19 have been in recent weeks.
The list published on Tuesday includes Esterhazy, Regina, Yorkton and Prince Albert.
The SHA is asking people who were at the businesses on the specific days and times listed to self-monitor for 14 days. If people have had or develop symptoms of COVID-19, the SHA said they must immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811 or their family doctor to arrange for testing.
Esterhazy
A&W, 1301 Park Street
- Oct. 6 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. CST.
Grayson
Ottenbreits Meats, 550 Railway Avenue
- Oct. 6 from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. CST.
Lloydminster
Nelson Lumber, 6609 44 Street,
- Oct. 1 and 2, specific time of day unknown.
Home Depot, 7705 44 Street
- Oct. 5, specific time of day unknown.
Prince Albert
St. Anne School Playground, 530 24th Street West
- Oct. 4 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. CST.
CL's Climb and Play, 1403 Central Avenue (Gateway Mall)
- Oct. 4 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. CST.
Alfred Jenkins playground, 2787 10th Avenue West
- Oct. 4 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. CST.
McDonald's, Second Avenue West
- Oct. 5 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. CST.
Regina
Earl's restaurant (South Albert St.), 2606 28th Avenue
- Oct. 4 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. CST.
Regina Airport, WestJet check-in and departure lounge and flight WS203 to Calgary.
- Oct. 4 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:20 p.m. CST.
The Cure, 2323 11th Avenue
- Oct. 5 from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. CST.
Superstore East, 2055 Prince of Wales Drive
- Oct. 6 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. CST.
Shellbrook
Hidden Hills Golf Course
- Oct. 7 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. CST.
Wadena
Co-op Gas Bar, 73 Main Street North
- Oct. 7 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. CST.
Yorkton
Mano's, 15-277 Broadway Street East
- Oct. 5 from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. CST.
- Oct. 6 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. CST.
- Oct. 7 from 3 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. CST.
Superstore, Broadway Street East
- Oct. 8 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. CST.