Autopsy says assault was not what caused victim's death soon after: Prince Albert RCMP

A man's death after an assault in a community outside of Prince Albert, Sask., allegedly committed by a man who was serving a jail sentence in the community, seems to have been due to a medical issue, according to police and the ministry of corrections.

A man was leaving a home in Red Wing on June 25 around 8:30 p.m. CST, according to an RCMP news release. A truck approached and an assailant came out, beat the man who had left the home and stole his watch, RCMP said.

The victim went back inside the home and became unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead in hospital.

"At this time, there is no indication that his death is related to this occurrence as the initial findings of the autopsy point to a medical issue," the RCMP and Ministry of Corrections and Policing said in a news release.

The 21-year-old accused was serving a provincial sentence at the time at a community training residence in Prince Albert. The Ministry of Justice said he was monitored and under conditions.

The accused has been charged with robbery with violence. He remains in custody, with a court date for Friday at Prince Albert Provincial Court.

Police and the ministry say the investigation is ongoing.