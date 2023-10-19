New development on Red Pheasant Cree Nation's urban reserve brings hope for 'brighter future': chief

In a sod-breaking ceremony Wednesday morning, Red Pheasant Cree Nation turned the soil on a new project that the community hopes will be part of a better future.

Their plan is to construct a 17-unit commercial retail project at the Red Pheasant Urban reserve in North Battleford, some 30 years after the Cree Nation assumed control of the land in the city.

"It's been a long time since we've been waiting for this day. It's a very special day for us," Lux Benson, the chief of the Red Pheasant Cree Nation, said at Wednesday's groundbreaking ceremony.

"A lot of our people were a part of this. They have passed on their vision which we're trying to carry on."

Benson said the hope is that the retail development project will mean economic development for his community, whose main reserve territory is about 35 kilometres south of North Battleford.

It will include a strip mall, office spaces, storage and warehouse units, and eventually residential spaces at the intersection of Territorial Drive and 15th Avenue in North Battleford.

North Battleford Mayor David Gillan, left, and Red Pheasant Cree Nation Chief Lux Benson, right, say the new development will be an economic driver for both communities. (Pratyush Dayal/CBC)

"We're kind of targeting our young people who are going to high school so they won't have to be travelling from the community to the city. They can have a place in a city where it's easier to access for them," Benson said.

"Developing this land is for our First Nations people, for our young people in the future, getting them ready and stable."

North Battleford Mayor David Gillan also thinks it will be an economic driver for the large urban reserve — a 357-acre (144-hectare) parcel purchased by Red Pheasant in 1995, according to a government of Canada document.

Since the strip mall will be on North Battleford's ring road, he expects it will see a lot of traffic.

While construction is expected to start within the month, there's no timeline yet for completion.

"It just takes time, but the long-term vision is what's important … for the community and our great relationship with our First Nations that are so close to the city," Gillian said.

"It only makes good common sense that we're all one and unified."

The new development will add to the existing infrastructure on the Red Pheasant urban reserve, which includes a casino and gas station, Gillan said.

The community plans to construct a 17-unit project that will include commercial spaces, and eventually residential spaces. (Chanss Lagaden/CBC)

It will also help the local economy and the eight First Nations that surround the city, he said.

"I think we're really a good example of how we come together as communities, Indigenous and non-Indigenous, and work together for the benefit of everybody."

Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations Chief Bobby Cameron said the development will revitalize the community.

"The hopes are huge and this is just the beginning. It's just the tip of the iceberg. Condo units are coming, and a whole strip mall. There's gonna be big opportunities here," he said.

"With big opportunities come employment, come revenue, come the economic spinoffs for the city of North Battleford. Positive things all around."

Cameron said when the ancestors of Red Pheasant's current members signed their treaty in the 1800s, one of the rights promised was livelihood from a treaty-based economy.

The project now underway is a step in that direction, he said, and will help spur "investment to build more houses on reserve, to invest in youth initiatives."

A sign of hope: chief

There's a need for more supports on Red Pheasant Cree Nation's reserve, said Benson.

The community is grappling with a fentanyl crisis, and last month declared a state of emergency, after eight people suffered overdoses in a span of just three days.

None of those overdoses were fatal, but Benson said since January, Red Pheasant has had at least 10 overdose deaths, underscoring the need for more resources.

"It would be good to have a treatment centre nearby with more beds and faster access to get our people in there," he said.

Some community members who want help face a long wait for it, he said.

"In that time, they sometimes fall and give up."

Benson says his hope is the construction plan will bring jobs for young people and help shape a better future for Red Pheasant's next generation. (Pratyush Dayal/CBC)

Though the province intends on adding more detox and addictions treatment beds to North Battleford before the end of the year, Benson said having those resources on Red Pheasant's reserve would be much more beneficial.

He said he is thankful to the RCMP for boosting their presence in the community.

A spokesperson for Indigenous Services Canada said the department has deployed four more mental wellness therapists to the community, and provided the Battleford Agency Tribal Council with $275,000 in funding in 2023-24 to help create a community-led mental wellness team.

Meanwhile, Benson said the new development on Red Pheasant's urban reserve is a sign of hope for his community.

"The plan will bring a lot of jobs for young people. It's going to have a better future for our next generation," he said.

"The hope of this land is a brighter future for our community."