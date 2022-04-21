Red Earth Cree Nation, Sask. police, continue search for missing boy, 5

An RCMP police plane searched into the night around the Red Earth Cree Nation, looking for five-year-old Frank Young.

On Wednesday, search crews scoured the area around the First Nation, looking for any evidence of where the child might be.

The boy was last seen at his home on the Red Earth Cree Nation, about 300 km northeast of Saskatoon, at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Since then, crews have been searching for the boy on land, as well as on boats in the nearby Carrot River, trying to find any clues as to where the boy may have gone.

Many different search agencies were called in for the search, including RCMP, local fire departments and Prince Albert Grand Council Search and Rescue. (Northern Photographer/Submitted)

A number of groups were helping with the search, including Prince Albert Grand Council Search and Rescue, Search and Rescue Saskatchewan Association of Volunteers and the local community.

On Tuesday, RCMP said police dogs had also been brought out to help in the search, as well as flare guns and officers with night vision goggles.

Five-year-old Frank Young has been missing since Tuesday. (Red Earth Cree Nation/Submitted)

The river north of Young's home had also been searched on both shores.

Police said that they do not believe that the child was abducted, and said the criteria for an Amber Alert has not been met.

Police were also concerned about cold temperatures, snow and wind that hit the area on Tuesday.

According to social media posts, local businesses in Nipawin had been making food donations to help with search efforts.

The boy was last seen wearing rubber boots, green pyjamas and a navy blue jacket.

The missing boy is four feet tall, weighs 66 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Carrot River RCMP at 306-768-1200.