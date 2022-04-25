Red Earth Cree Nation opens search for missing 5-year-old boy to outside volunteers

A First Nation in northeastern Saskatchewan says it's not giving up on its search for five-year-old Frank Young.

Young went missing from his home on the Red Earth Cree Nation, about 300 km northeast of Saskatoon, just after noon CST on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, the community said it was now allowing volunteers to join search parties.

It was also accepting e-transfers of money to help with the search. Applications and donations are being accepted here.

"We thank all volunteers, surrounding communities and media for your concern for our community and for little Frank," read the post.

RCMP, local search parties, other First Nations and the Search And Rescue Saskatchewan Association of Volunteers (SARSAV) have been combing the area for any clues as to where Young might be.

Crews have searched the local Carrot River using boats. RCMP have also used a search plane with infrared imaging to search for the boy.

Police do not believe Young was abducted.

In a news conference last week, Chief Marcel Head of the nearby Shoal Lake First Nation said Young's parents were "totally devastated" but were grateful for the public's support. Both parents are members of the Shoal Lake First Nation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the RCMP's Carrot River detachment.