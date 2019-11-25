Sask. cops issued record number of distracted driving tickets in Oct.

It's a record, but congratulations are not necessarily in order.

Saskatchewan police handed out a record number of tickets for distracted driving in October, according to SGI. These include driving while using a cell phone, or driving without due care and attention.

Total tickets issued: 1,290

Cell phone use: 1,148

Undue care and attention: 142

SGI spokesman Tyler McMurchy said distracted driving remains a deadly issue. The Crown insurer estimates that it was a factor in 22 fatalities and 774 injuries in 2018.

The fines levied for both offences — cell phone use and driving without undue care and attention — are increasing on Feb. 1. For a first offence, the tickets will start at $580 plus four demerits.