Sask. cops issued record number of distracted driving tickets in Oct.
It's a record, but congratulations are not necessarily in order.
Vast majority are for cell use while behind wheel
Saskatchewan police handed out a record number of tickets for distracted driving in October, according to SGI. These include driving while using a cell phone, or driving without due care and attention.
- Total tickets issued: 1,290
- Cell phone use: 1,148
- Undue care and attention: 142
SGI spokesman Tyler McMurchy said distracted driving remains a deadly issue. The Crown insurer estimates that it was a factor in 22 fatalities and 774 injuries in 2018.
The fines levied for both offences — cell phone use and driving without undue care and attention — are increasing on Feb. 1. For a first offence, the tickets will start at $580 plus four demerits.
