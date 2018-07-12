Destination reconciliation: Group launches northern canoe trip in a quest for healing

It is Indigenous people who first paddled Prairie waterways.

It is the paddle that brought settlers to the west.

Perhaps it is the paddle can help bring people together.

"Many of the places we paddle by, when you look on the map, they all have English names," said Miriam Korner, writer/artist-in-residence at the public library in La Ronge.

Korner and seven other paddlers will take to the water this weekend, travelling from Stanley Mission — about 60 kilometres northeast of La Ronge — and making their way north to Grandmother's Bay, in a trip that will challenge them physically and emotionally as they attempt to learn more about reconciliation.

"We are going to learn the importance of the river system for Indigenous people of the area and understanding what it really meant for living here and using this voyageur highway, this water way."

Birchbark canoes were, historically, the travel method of choice for Indigenous travellers in northern Saskatchewan. Part of the trip will involve learning about 'the importance of the river system for Indigenous people of the area,' said Miriam Korner. (Provincial Archives of New Brunswick)

The idea for the journey on open water was born from art shows and storytelling, an effort that brought elders and their unwritten history into the confines of the public library.

"I find it difficult and heartbreaking to see how Indigenous people have been treated," said Korner.

A gentle push to action

The group found leadership through its interactions with Tom Roberts, a support worker for survivors of the residential school experience, and a former CBC Radio host.

The canoeing group found leadership through its interactions with Tom Roberts, who spoke about his own reconciliation project, the building and symbolic burning of a boat in 2012. (Photo courtesy Tom Roberts)

Roberts spoke about his own reconciliation project, the building and symbolic burning of a boat in 2012. The goal was to recall how children in Saskatchewan were taken away from their families in boats.

Korner's group pitched the idea of a canoe trips to Roberts, and his reply set their resolve.

"If you have an idea, you just go and do it," Roberts told them.

"It was always about starting within us, reconciling our own emotions within us," Korner said.

Healing journey

So they will set out, launching canoes in the historic community of Stanley Mission on Friday and making their journey to Grandmother's Bay by Monday.

Along the way they will visit sacred sites and learn the Indigenous names, hear the stories of the elders, and become intimate with water and land.

And, Korner promised, they will spend time at camp each evening asking important questions.

"Sharing circles are a big part of our activities and I think that's very powerful to healing."

But the group will not leave the water without a real commitment to change. They will look at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Calls to Action, trying to find ways to make a real difference in northern Saskatchewan.

"We will challenge ourselves to find something we haven't done toward reconciliation."