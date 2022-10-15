'Recognizing the extraordinary bravery of ordinary Canadians': Sask. heroes honored

Saskatchewan's lieutenant-governor honored everyday heroes from across the province on Friday, ordinary people who rose to the occasion during a life-threatening situation.

Lt.-Gov. Russ Mirasty awarded more than a dozen recipients with either a bronze medal or honourary testimonial certificate for their actions on behalf of the Royal Canadian Humane Association during a ceremony at TCU Place.

"I want to commend the association for 128 years of promoting heroism in our country," Mirasty said. "I'm grateful to the association for recognizing the extraordinary bravery of ordinary Canadians."

Misty Brown, a recipient of an honorary testimonial certificate, said her legs were shaking as she recalled the situation in which, driven by intuition, she turned her car around and returned to where she had seen a woman standing moments earlier — near the concrete barricades on the edge of the Highway 1/Highway 4 overpass near North Battleford.

At first glance, Brown recalled, the woman seemed to have vanished, but as she approached she saw the woman was sitting on the other side of the barricade, her legs dangling above the traffic below.

'I was petrified'

"I was petrified of what I was going to see, but I would have been more scared of what would have happened if I didn't do anything … I'm starting to sweat thinking about it," Brown said.

"I just kept trying to distract her and each time a big semi was coming underneath the bridge, passing us below, that wind just hit us and it and it almost took your breath away," said Brown, who has had training in suicide prevention.

Two RCMP officers were also honored in connection with the March 7, 2021 incident— Sgt. William Picard, who received the bronze medal for bravery, and Const. Josh Trefry, who received an honorary testimonial certificate.

Misty Brown receives an honourary testimonial certificate for helping talk a suicidal woman off the edge of a highway overpass. (Dayne Patterson/CBC)

Brad Pilon was awarded the bronze medal for bravery for his decision to leap into the South Saskatchewan River in Saskatoon in April 2021 and haul a boy who couldn't swim to shore.

"I'm glad about the outcome, that's for sure, but it was all about the right time and the right place," Pilon said.

At the time, he and his wife, Ashley Pilon, had run 51 kilometres over a 28-hour span during a fitness challenge when Brad heard a cry for help from the river and leapt in moments later.

He grabbed the boy, who Pilon estimates was about six metres from the shoreline, and brought him to safety.

Mirasty pins a silver medal for bravery on the shirt of Brian Gibson, who leaped into the South Saskatchewan River to rescue a man who was struggling to get out. (Dayne Patterson/CBC)

Pilon said he doesn't tell the story often, but still gets goosebumps when he does, adding his brother, a paramedic, submitted the nomination.

Other recipients included: