Sask. Realtors Association confident market will quickly rebound after COVID-19

The Saskatchewan Realtors Association says April's home sale numbers were hard to take, but things could have been much worse.

In April, home sales in Saskatoon were down 43.9 per cent compared to last year. In Regina, sales were down 50.2 per cent.

"It is a significant decline and you never want to see that in a market," said association CEO Jason Yochim.

"But all things considered, comparing ourselves to other markets across Canada and other pandemics that have happened in the past, I think we've come through it as well as can be expected."

Initially, the association was predicting a drop of anywhere from 70 to 75 per cent after the COVID-19 epidemic was declared.

Yochim said he believes the market will rebound quickly after restrictions begin to be lifted.

"I think we'll see pent-up demand transactions that needed to occur but maybe could be postponed through this," he said.

"Such as people maybe upgrading to a better home, larger home, different neighborhood — that didn't absolutely need to move through this period of time but would like to once this is over."

Meanwhile, he said realtors are adapting to the new reality as best as they can.

While open houses are not an option, many realtors are offering virtual tours of homes online.

Year-to-date, sales in both major cities are also down, with Saskatoon dropping 10.8 per cent and Regina going down 23.6 per cent.