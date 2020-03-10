La Loche RCMP searching for man on firearms charges

La Loche RCMP are looking for a 37-year-old man after several firearms and ammunition were seized from a home in the northern community over the weekend.

Nestor Herman is facing numerous charges, including possession of a firearm and ammunition while prohibited, possession of firearms with tampered serial numbers and unsafe storage of firearms, according to a news release.

Police seized the weapons on March 7 and a warrant has now been issued for the man. RCMP say he's been avoiding contact with RCMP with the intention of evading arrest.

Police are now looking for help from the public in locating the man in order to bring him into custody and compel him to attend provincial court.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact La Loche RCMP or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers if you wish to remain anonymous.

