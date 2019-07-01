The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations is calling for an RCMP officer to be fired after a video of him swearing and pointing a gun at a man during an arrest surfaced online.

RCMP are examining the incident and said in a statement the audio is "concerning."

The video, which was shot on the weekend in the northern community of Pelican Narrows, shows an interaction between two police officers and unidentified man.

In the clip, which spans only 10 seconds, an RCMP officer can be seen putting handcuffs on a man from behind while another stands over him, his weapon drawn.

The FSIN says there was no need for the officer to point his gun and say: "I'm gonna f----ing kill you" and "Shut the f---k up."

RCMP in Saskatchewan say the audio on the video is "concerning" and say they're looking into the incident. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

In a Facebook post, the FSIN says its executive is calling for the officer's "immediate termination" and for charges to be laid.

"This video, which we have, clearly shows the racist and ignorant actions of this RCMP member in Pelican Narrows and reaffirms that racism still exists within the force," said the statement.

RCMP indicated in a news release they're looking into the video and the officer's behaviour.

"Some of the audio on the video is from one of the police officers making the arrest and the audio is concerning," the release said.

"The video does not capture the entire interaction between the suspect and the officers. The circumstances of the arrest, both before and after and the language used, is now under review," it continued.

The news release indicated RCMP have been in contact with community leaders and will be advising them of the outcome of the investigation.

