RCMP chase still under outside investigation despite jail death of man involved

The Moose Jaw Police Service is going to continue its investigation into what happened during an RCMP chase near the Battlefords in March, even though the man involved in the pursuit has since died in jail.

Randall Nicotine died in his cell at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre on May 14. Officials are still investigating, but said foul play or drugs are not suspected.

The 33-year-old was on remand in connection with charges that dated back to March 21.

Early that evening, RCMP had responded to a complaint about an erratic driver on Highway 4 south of Battleford, according to an RCMP news release.

While responding, they were advised the driver was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for parole violations.

"A pursuit took place on grid roads and continued onto Highway 4 heading north towards Battleford. RCMP officers were able to successfully deploy a spike belt and the suspect vehicle stopped. The driver — who was confirmed to be the wanted suspect — then discharged a firearm at an RCMP officer," the release said.

"The RCMP officer returned fire at the suspect."

The suspects managed to evade RCMP by catching a ride in a different vehicle. Nicotine was arrested a short time later at a traffic stop. Police said at the time that no one had been injured in the incident.

Nicotine was charged with ten offences, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, assault and resisting arrest. Those charges were all withdrawn when he died.

Saskatchewan Justice appointed an independent observer to oversee the investigation into the chase. That observer will also stay in place, said Justice spokesperson Drew Wilby.