Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Saskatoon

RCMP traffic stop near Indian Head nets 10 kilograms of opium pods

Police officers discovered 10 kilograms of opium poppy pods during an RCMP traffic stop that was made because of the driver's tinted windows.

Officers pulled over Ontario driver because of tinted windows

Dan Zakreski · CBC News ·
Dried pods
Pods seized by the Canada Border Services Agency. (Canada Border Services Agency)

RCMP say they pulled over a driver near Indian Head, Sask., after spotting illegally tinted windows — and then they found something unusual inside the vehicle.

Officers discovered 10 kilograms of opium poppy pods. 

A 26-year-old Ontario man is now charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking. An RCMP spokesperson said investigators have not yet determined the final destination of the illicit pods.

Indian Head is located about 70 kilometres east of Regina.

Opium comes from the immature seed pods of the opium poppy. It can be used as a narcotic in its raw form or processed to make heroin and other drugs.

"Generally speaking, the pods are processed, as they contain opioids, and used as an intoxicant," the police spokesperson said in an email.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Dan Zakreski

Dan Zakreski is a reporter for CBC Saskatoon.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    Related Stories

    now