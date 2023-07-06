RCMP traffic stop near Indian Head nets 10 kilograms of opium pods

RCMP say they pulled over a driver near Indian Head, Sask., after spotting illegally tinted windows — and then they found something unusual inside the vehicle.

Officers discovered 10 kilograms of opium poppy pods.

A 26-year-old Ontario man is now charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking. An RCMP spokesperson said investigators have not yet determined the final destination of the illicit pods.

Indian Head is located about 70 kilometres east of Regina.

Opium comes from the immature seed pods of the opium poppy. It can be used as a narcotic in its raw form or processed to make heroin and other drugs.

"Generally speaking, the pods are processed, as they contain opioids, and used as an intoxicant," the police spokesperson said in an email.