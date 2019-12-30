RCMP draw weapons in response to threats at North Battleford mall

A man is under arrest after RCMP say he threatened to kill people at North Battleford's Frontier Mall.

Police drew their guns in responding to the incident around 2:30 p.m. CST Sunday after the man allegedly began threatening to kill someone, police say.

Mall security had been able to contain the man to an area of the mall before police arrived.

Police say they were able to calm the suspect down by talking to him.

The 48-year-old man is now in custody under the Mental Health Act.

Police said no one was injured and they continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident and who hasn't yet talked to police is asked to contact the Battlefords RCMP.