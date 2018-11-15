RCMP investigate suspicious death on Little Black Bear First Nation

Police believe a man's death on a First Nation near Fort Qu'Appelle, Sask., is suspicious.

On Tuesday, police were called to a home on the Little Black Bear First Nation and found a man's body.

The File Hills First Nations Police Service is working with the RCMP's major crimes unit and forensic identification section on the investigation.

An autopsy has been completed and results are pending, police said.

The Little Black Bear First Nation is located approximately 100 kilometres northeast of Regina.