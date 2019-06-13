RCMP search for Calgary man presumed drowned in northern Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan police believe a 27-year-old man from Calgary is dead after a canoeing accident last week.

On Saturday, police were called to Smoothstone Lake, roughly 280 kilometres north of Saskatoon, the RCMP said in a news release.

Officers were told the man left his campsite to go canoeing and did not return. A fisherman found his canoe sunk in the middle of the lake.

The man was not wearing a life-jacket, RCMP said.

Police and conservation officers have searched the shores of the lake and used sonar in efforts to locate the man, with no success.

RCMP did not release the missing man's name, but said they have contacted his family.

Crews were searching the lake as of Thursday morning.