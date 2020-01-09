RCMP seek suspects from armed robbery north of Prince Albert

RCMP are searching for two suspects from an armed robbery earlier this week north of the city of Prince Albert.

A security camera behind the main desk captured one of the suspects pointing either a shotgun or long rifle at the person working that night.

In a news release, RCMP said the robbery happened around 7:30 p.m. CST on January 6 at a business about 30 kilometres outside Prince Albert on Highway 2 North.

Two individuals entered the business and demanded cash. RCMP believe the armed suspect is a man, while the person collecting the cash is a woman.

The suspects took off in an white Jeep with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was hurt.