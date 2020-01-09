RCMP seek suspects from armed robbery north of Prince Albert
RCMP are searching for two suspects who robbed a business north of Prince Albert earlier this week.
Two suspects flee in white Jeep
RCMP are searching for two suspects from an armed robbery earlier this week north of the city of Prince Albert.
A security camera behind the main desk captured one of the suspects pointing either a shotgun or long rifle at the person working that night.
In a news release, RCMP said the robbery happened around 7:30 p.m. CST on January 6 at a business about 30 kilometres outside Prince Albert on Highway 2 North.
Two individuals entered the business and demanded cash. RCMP believe the armed suspect is a man, while the person collecting the cash is a woman.
The suspects took off in an white Jeep with an undisclosed amount of cash.
No one was hurt.