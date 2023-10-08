Inmate who escaped from Besnard Lake Correctional Camp may be in northern Sask.: RCMP

An inmate who escaped from Besnard Lake Correctional Camp on Saturday is being sought by RCMP.

Anthony Michael Alcrow, 37, escaped from the camp, located some 380 kilometres north of Saskatoon, around 5:15 p.m. Saturday, Pinehouse RCMP said in a news release Sunday.

Alcrow may be in La Ronge, Prince Albert or Beauval, but that hasn't been confirmed, the release says.

Alcrow is six feet two inches tall and weighs 198 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

No further information was provided. There is no indication that Alcrow is considered dangerous.