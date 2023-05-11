Sask. RCMP seek help finding 2 children reported missing from Montreal Lake

Saskatchewan RCMP are asking for help finding two children reported missing from Montreal Lake.

The children, five-year-old Adalynn Henderson and 11-year-old Tyrell Bird, were last seen near the high school in Montreal Lake around 4:20 p.m. CST on May 10.

It's believed the children are with 30-year-old Cheyanne Lerat.

"At this point of the investigation, AMBER Alert criteria have not been met, but this is being constantly reassessed as the investigation proceeds," RCMP said in a news release.

"Investigators ask members of the public to report all sightings of Adalynn Henderson, Tyrell Bird and Cheyenne Lerat."

RCMP did not detail the relationship between Lerat and the children.

Montreal Lake is 280 kilometres north of Saskatoon.