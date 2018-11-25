RCMP searching for runaway inmate in Saskatoon, deemed low safety risk

RCMP are looking for an inmate deemed unlawfully at large.

Spencer Norris Bear, 47, walked away from the MACSI Treatment Centre in Saskatoon while on leave from the Whitespruce Provincial Training Centre in Yorkton, Sask., according to a police news release.

He was last seen at the treatment centre around 8:45 p.m. CST on Nov. 22, police say.

Bear is described as about five feet eight inches tall, weighing around 145 pounds, slender build, brown hair and brown eyes.

He has a scar on his left cheek and a "Raven" tattoo on his left hand.

RCMP say Bear is a low risk for community safety concerns.

Anyone with information about Bear's whereabout its asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.