RCMP searching for suspect after alleged assault at Wanuskewin Heritage Park near Saskatoon

Police are searching for a 40-year-old man after an incident at a First Nations historical site outside of Saskatoon.

On Monday, Warman RCMP received a report of an assault at Wanuskewin Heritage Park. Officers said the man came into the building, a fight broke out between the man and staff members, and threats were uttered.

Then on Wednesday night, a fight broke out between the drivers of two SUVs stopped at a red light on 71st Street just north of the city, police said. At one point, one of the SUVs reportedly backed into the other.

Police are now searching for Ryan Mattock, 40, in connection to both incidents.

Mattock has been charged with a long list of offences including assault, uttering threats to burn property, mischief and dangerous driving.

He's described as 6 feet tall and 200 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes. He may be driving a white GMC Acadia SUV.

If anyone knows where Mattock is, they are advised not to approach him but are asked to call your local police force or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.