RCMP search for theft suspect after gas station robbery sends man to hospital

Police are searching for an Alberta man wanted in connection with a gas station robbery earlier this month.

RCMP have charged 26-year-old John Vincent Fryingpan with theft, aggravated assault and failure to stop at the scene of an accident.

On August 13, Fryingpan allegedly drove away without paying for gas from a station in Holbein, Sask.

According to an interview, owner Trent Riel grabbed onto the truck as it sped away before he fell off, breaking his leg.

Police said Fryingpan is from Frog Lake, Alta., and they believe he may have returned to his home province.

RCMP have also charged a second man in the truck with possession of property obtained by crime.

RCMP have released surveillance footage of the suspect as well as the truck he was driving in. (Submitted by Saskatoon Police)

Fryingpan has also been charged with possession of the proceeds of crime and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Fryingpan is asked to contact police.