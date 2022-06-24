RCMP search for stolen regalia from Kawacatoose First Nation

Police are asking for the public's help in finding regalia that was stolen from a First Nation in central Saskatchewan.

RCMP said a white eagle fan, a blue and white beaded beret with feathers and a blue and white breastplate with feathers was stolen from a home on the Kawacatoose First Nation.

It's believed the regalia was stolen sometime between May and June 4.

Since the regalia was reported missing, it has not been located. Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Punnichy RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Kawacatoose First Nation is located 130 kilometres east of Regina.