RCMP say they shot and killed man on George Gordon First Nation

An independent review will be launched after a man was shot and killed by RCMP officers on a First Nation near Punnichy, Sask. on Tuesday afternoon.

RCMP from Punnichy were called to the First Nation at around 2:15 p.m. They were told a man was armed with a rifle and making threats.

Police said officers fired a weapon and hit the man.

An RCMP news release said officers performed CPR on the man until an ambulance arrived. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's firearms have been seized, along with the guns of the responding officers.

As with any officer-involved shooting, an independent investigation will be conducted by a separate police force to see whether rules were followed. The Weyburn Police Service will be conducting the investigation.

In a statement, Saskatchewan RCMP Commanding Officer Rhonda Blackmore offered her condolences to anyone who was affected by the incident.

Support services are being organized for the family of the man as well as the police officers.

The George Gordon First Nation is located 300 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.