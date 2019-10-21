RCMP investigating suspicious death near St. Walburg, Sask.

Police are blocking off a two-kilometre stretch of road in rural Saskatchewan as they investigate a suspicious death.

The RCMP in Turtleford, Sask., said it was told about a dead, unidentified male at about 5 p.m. on Wednesday. The person's age and ID are not known. An autopsy is scheduled for the coming days.

The body was found "outside of a rural location in the RM of Frenchman Butte, east of St. Walburg, SK," according to an RCMP news release issued Thursday. St. Walburg is located 34 kilometres northwest of Turtleford.

"A number of specialized RCMP teams have been deployed to the Turtleford detachment area to assist with the investigation."

Police said they are blocking off a two-kilometre stretch of Township Road 542, rerouting traffic and asking motorists to respect roadblocks and directions.