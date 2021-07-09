Sask. RCMP release identities of 2 Edmonton men found dead near Good Spirit Lake

Police are asking for the public's help after two men were found dead on a road near Good Spirit Lake in Saskatchewan on Monday.

RCMP said the bodies of 29-year-old Bryton Lawrason and 20-year-old Seth Hildebrand were found on Tiny Grid Road near Burgis Beach, about 190 kilometres northeast of Regina.

Both men were from Edmonton. Their families have been notified.

Police say the deaths are being considered homicides, but that the causes of death are not being released because they are part of an ongoing investigation.

The men were found inside an orange coloured 2013 Dodge Journey parked on the side of the road.

Police are asking for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area during the late afternoon and early evening of July 5, or who may have seen the vehicle driving in the area, to contact them.

A news release said even minor information might be important in solving the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Canora RCMP or Crime Stoppers.