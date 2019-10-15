Sask. RCMP recover stolen vehicles, weapons and ammo taken during three-day rural crime spree

Saskatchewan RCMP have laid charges against a man and two youths allegedly responsible for a spree of late-September break-ins.

Greenwater RCMP said the break-ins occurred from Sept. 26 to 29 in the Kelvington, Archerwill and Wadena area.

Police said the crime spree included 10 home break-ins and the theft of vehicles, firearms, a compound bow, arrows and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition.

Two stolen vehicles, a pair of sawed-off guns, the bow, arrows and ammunition have been recovered.

A 21-year-old man has been charged with possession of a prohibited firearm, possession of a firearm contrary to order and possession of stolen property.

He has been released and is scheduled to appear in Rose Valley Provincial Court on Nov. 13.

Two male youths have been charged with a combined total of 43 offences, including break and enter and theft of motor vehicle. One youth remains in custody while the other youth has been released.

RCMP are still looking for two more suspects in relation to the break-ins.