Sask. RCMP re-arrest man who escaped police custody

Police in northern Saskatchewan have re-arrested a man who escaped from custody in Pelican Narrows in October.

On Monday, RCMP announced they had located and arrested Barry Thomas after searching for more than a month. Thomas has been remanded into custody until his next court appearance.

The 24-year-old man had been initially arrested for aggravated assault on Oct. 5 and had managed to escape from police that day.

It's believed Thomas ran into the woods during his escape.

RCMP have not released any more details on how Thomas escaped. He is not facing any additional charges.

Thomas will make his next court appearance in Pelican Narrows on Nov. 23.