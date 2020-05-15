RCMP officer shot near Biggar, Sask. during drug trafficking investigation

Two people have been arrested after an RCMP officer was shot during a drug trafficking investigation Thursday night.

The RCMP's Emergency Response Unit went to a rural home 27 kilometres north of Biggar, Sask. at about 11:40 p.m. CST to execute a search warrant.

As they were preparing to approach the house, police said shots were fired in their direction.

One of the officers was hit and received a non-life threatening wound.

Police arrested a man and a woman and took them into custody.

Charges have not been announced.

RCMP said the injured officer was initially treated on scene by officers. He was assessed by paramedics and no further treatment was required.

Police did not fire their weapons during the incident.

RCMP warned the public that there would be a heavy police presence in the area during the investigation.

Further updates will be given when available.