A man has been shot and killed by Saskatchewan RCMP after officers were called to a disturbance on Tuesday.

At 1:23 p.m. CST, RCMP officers from the Wadena detachment were called to a residence on the Fishing Lake First Nation.

Police received a report that a man, armed with a weapon, was causing a disturbance outside of a home.

The Fishing Lake First Nation band office is highlighted on a Google Map. RCMP say a man is dead following an officer-involved shooting on the afternoon of Aug. 27, 2019. (Screengrab/Google Maps)

Two officers were the first on the scene. They called for assistance shortly after arriving to report shots had been fired by police.

The suspect was injured and emergency services were called. The man was declared dead by paramedics on scene.

RCMP said the officers were not hurt.