Man shot and killed by RCMP on Fishing Lake First Nation
Shortly after RCMP arrived, officers called for further assistance, as shots had been fired.
The man, who RCMP say was armed with a weapon, was said to be causing a disturbance outside a home
A man has been shot and killed by Saskatchewan RCMP after officers were called to a disturbance on Tuesday.
At 1:23 p.m. CST, RCMP officers from the Wadena detachment were called to a residence on the Fishing Lake First Nation.
Police received a report that a man, armed with a weapon, was causing a disturbance outside of a home.
Two officers were the first on the scene. They called for assistance shortly after arriving to report shots had been fired by police.
The suspect was injured and emergency services were called. The man was declared dead by paramedics on scene.
RCMP said the officers were not hurt.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.