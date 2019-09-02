RCMP seize weapons, $750K worth of drugs from North Battleford home

Police seized about $750,000 worth of drugs, more than 30 weapons and other stolen property from a house in North Battleford on Sunday.

The investigation started on Saturday, when Battleford RCMP went to a home on the 1200 block of 107th Street, which resulted in a search warrant for the property.

At 8 a.m. on Sunday, Battlefords Patrol, Municipal GIS, Provincial GIS, Crime Reduction, Serious Violent Offender and Traffic Services units searched the house.

They found about three kilograms of crystal meth and six kilograms of suspected cocaine, along with crack cocaine, suspected fentanyl, steroids, and psilocybin spores. RCMP estimate the street value of the drugs to be $750,000.

In addition to the drugs, police seized 15 long rifles, 11 semi-automatic pistols, three revolvers, thousands of rounds of ammunition, numerous canisters of bear spray and a tazer.

A stolen 2016 Dodge Ram truck was also found on the property as well as various other items RCMP believe were stolen.

No one was in the home at the time of the search and no charges have been laid yet but the RCMP said the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.