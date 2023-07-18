RCMP brings Musical Ride to James Smith Cree Nation to uplift the community

The RCMP brought its Musical Ride to the Bernard Constant Community School grounds at James Smith Cree Nation Tuesday. Bad weather did not dampen any enthusiasm among the community members.

Chief Wally Burns told CBC Tuesday afternoon that the RCMP reached out to the First Nation about holding the performance.

"For me, and my nation, I think it was a blessing in disguise, because people are still grieving due to their losses," he said.

"Our people have never seen this fabulous ride. Our youth, our elders were really amazed."

Chief Wally Burns says since Sep. 4, 2022, the RCMP response time and communciation has been a lot better. (Travis Reddaway/CBC)

The performance received much applause, despite heavy rain. Community members sat in bleachers and lawn chairs, holding on to umbrellas or even the chairs themselves, enjoying the show with big smiles.

Burns said the musical ride indeed opened up many eyes.

"Because in the past, RCMP were not present in our community for x number of days. Even thought we called them, it would take an hour to two to respond," he said.

Burns said that since Sep. 4, 2022, when Miles Sanderson carried out a mass stabbing killing 11 people and injuring 18 others in the community, the RCMP "response time is a lot better."

He said the communication with RCMP has also considerably improved.

The rain pouring down did not dampen the enthusiasm of the spectators and JSCN community members as the Mounties rode their horses. Some held onto their chairs to shelter from the rain. (Travis Reddaway/CBC)

Burns said James Smith is still working to establish its own policing. He is hopeful the proposal will go through when the parliament resumes in the fall, and sets a "precedent for Saskatchewan".

"We met a lot of First Nations that have their own policing and I am happy they keep pushing us. We want to make sure to push the government for our own policing service."

Left to right, Kilee Sanderson, 13, Kohen Sanderson, 7, Molly Sanderson, 7, Florence Sanderson, and Miloah Sanderson, 10, travelled from Melfort to witness the program. Florence says such events uplift the community and give strength to move forward. (Samantha Samson/CBC)

Molly Sanderson, 7, said the event made her want to do a musical ride one day.

"It was amazing and there were a lot of horses," Sanderson said.

Kilee Sanderson, 13, loved the part when the horses dashed into the middle of the circle, especially with the amount of times they had to do it.

"It was something I have never seen before. It was very unique," she said. "It was the first time it ever happened in our community. It was a brand new experience."

The two girls drove in with their family from Melfort to watch the program. Their grandmother, Florence Sanderson, brought her four grandchildren to the program.

"After the Sept. 4 tragedy, this is something to uplift the community. It was very special. I am very proud of my community. Unfortunately it rained, but many people stuck till the end," Florence said.

"It lifts up our spirits and gives us strength. It is important. It gives us a way forward."

Sergeant Major Scott Williamson says RCMP reached out to the community as it was an opportunity for all of everyone to come together and begin the healing process. (Travis Reddaway/CBC)

Sgt. Maj. Scott Williamson, the riding officer, said seeing the riders and horses persevere in the rainy conditions feels "like a full circle."

"What this community went through this past September, our members gutted it out and pushed hard and persevered for this community, it is almost apropos," he said.

Williamson said that with 2023 being the 150th year for the RCMP, it only made sense to be present in the community while crossing Saskatchewan as a part of their national tour. The Mounties also presented the tail of one of their staff horses, Arctic, who died around Sept. 4, to the community.

"The significance is healing. This was an opportunity for all of us to come together and begin the healing process and reflect on that process."