RCMP investigating possible abduction of Regina woman Stephanie Bruch

Police are looking for help from the public and the RCMP's major crimes unit is investigating after receiving information about a possible abduction that happened late Saturday night.

RCMP are currently searching for 30-year-old Stephanie Bruch and 29-year-old Kelly Baht. A member of the public received a concerning Facebook message from Bruch and reported it to police at roughly 11:50 p.m. Saturday.

RCMP say they are concerned for Bruch's safety and are looking for any help the public can offer.

The initial complaint was was sent to the Regina Police Service, which forwarded it to the RCMP dispatch centre, which spurred an immediate investigation from RCMP, and identified Bruch as a suspect, and a suspect vehicle.

Officers responded to the potential location and searched the area. Then, at around 3:15 p.m. Sunday with help from the Saskatoon Air Support Unit, and several RCMP detachments, police were able to find the suspect vehicle abandoned in a field near Ituna, Sask. on Highway 10.

Police say neither Baht or Bruch were located with the vehicle.

Just before the vehicle was located, RCMP in Melville received a report of a man approaching a woman after she found a someone going through her vehicle. After a short conversation, the man got into an older, white/light grey small truck with a small quad in the box.

Police believe this man was Baht.

He's described as six-feet, weighing 158 pounds with a medium build. He's got light brown hair and blue eyes. RCMP did not have a clothing description, but members of the public are advised to call 911 if they see either Bruch or Baht. Baht should not be approached.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call RCMP or Crime Stoppers to report the information anonymously.