Sask. RCMP investigate homicide in Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation

Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crime Unit is investigating a homicide involving a man who was found deceased at a residence in Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation.

RCMP said the residents will notice an increased police presence in Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation, some 67 kilometres west of Prince Albert, over the next few days as officers continue to investigate in the community.

RCMP have not released any other details at this time.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to contact Ahtahkakoop RCMP at 306-468-2969. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.