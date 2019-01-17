RCMP investigate suspicious death on Muskeg Lake Cree Nation

RCMP were called to a home on the Muskeg Lake Cree Nation on Sunday afternoon after a woman was found lying outside her home.

Paramedics were already on scene when police officers arrived.

Joanne Wolfe-Lafond, 56, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy was held in Regina and the death is being treated as suspicious.

RCMP Major Crimes Unit is investigating, along with assistance from North Battleford Forensic Identification and Saskatoon Police Dog Services.