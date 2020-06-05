RCMP investigate sudden death in North Battleford

North Battleford RCMP blocked off a street in the city as they investigated a sudden death Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to a home on the 1400 block of 101st Street by paramedics. The crew said a man was in the home and not breathing.

About two hours later, police received a report of a house fire two blocks away.

Police said it's still not known if the two incidents are connected.

Officers asked people to avoid the area, and respect all barricades set up in the area.

