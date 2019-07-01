Saskatchewan RCMP have launched a full investigation into three incidents involving an officer after videos surfaced of him making arrests in the community of Pelican Narrows, spurring calls for him to be fired.

Over the weekend, a video of one of the arrests circulated widely online.

In the clip, which spans only 10 seconds, an RCMP officer can be seen putting handcuffs on a man from behind while another stands over him, his weapon drawn.

An RCMP officer can be heard yelling at the man "I'm gunna' f-----g kill you" and also tells the man being arrested to "Shut the f--k up."

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations, which represents 74 First Nations in Saskatchewan, said in a statement posted to Facebook there was "absolutely no need" for the officer's actions, as they say the situation was under control.

On Tuesday, the RCMP announced the officer involved has been relocated outside of the community and has also been taken off the frontline as RCMP investigate.

RCMP are investigating incidents after calls for an officer to be fired. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

They say in two of three incidents, weapons were involved, with a machete being seized during one of the arrests.

"The RCMP takes these matters seriously," the police service said in a release.

"The RCMP has been in contact with local community leaders and will be making them aware of the results of the review and investigation as well as any actions taken by the RCMP with regards to the officer involved."

They noted as part of the investigation, situational factors, police tactics used and the actions taken by the officer will all be closely examined. A Code of Conduct investigation has also been initiated.

"These incidents will be reviewed in their entirety, including the moments before and after what is shown in the videos," the RCMP statement explained.

The removal of the officer was welcome news for Chief Peter Beatty, of the Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation, which represents eight communities including Pelican Narrows.

He said community members requested the officer be removed and an investigation be launched.

"We're good with them removing the guy for the safety of the community, and also for his own safety as well," he said.

Beatty explained while he hasn't had a chance to speak directly to band members, he has been in communication with councillors in Pelican Narrows.





He said the entire situation has made the community uneasy. He said the entire situation has made the community uneasy.

"What they're saying is that people are very apprehensive about dealing with the RCMP," he said. "I mean they look over their shoulder all the time now, and when they see an RCMP officer, what goes through their mind is that scene."

Beatty said he'd like to see more experienced officers who have good relationships with the community to be put in place, as he said this recent incident has damaged the relationship between community members and law enforcement.

"They're going to go back a long way on progress they've made," he said.

The RCMP is asking anyone with video of any of the arrests to contact any RCMP detachment.