RCMP Indigenous policing head to testify at Regina MMIWG inquiry

A national inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls will hear from the RCMP's officer in charge of Indigenous policing on Wednesday.

Sgt. Dee Stewart is expected to testify at the inquiry today, as well as counsel for RCMP E Division Anne Turley.

The most recent leg of the inquiry has been focusing on policing.

Earlier this week, RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki apologized to families. Lucki also testified she doubted the force would ever reach full gender equity, as many women do not want to relocate their families to rural locations.

Chief Commissioner Marion Buller said she thought the apology was heartfelt and sincere.