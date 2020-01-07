Sask. RCMP seize 227K illegal cigarettes in 4 month-long investigation

Yorkton RCMP have charged three people with selling illegal tobacco out of a business in the village of Pelly, Sask.

Police said they had seized about 227,000 illegal cigarettes, 25 pounds of loose-leaf tobacco and about $1,800.

RCMP said officers executed six search warrants in Pelly, as well as the nearby village of Hyas, Sask., after a four-month investigation.

A 71-year-old man, a 25-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man have been charged with numerous offences, including possession for the purpose to sell unstamped tobacco, importation of tobacco without a required notice and sale, and possession, storage or transportation of tobacco not marked in the prescribed manner.

According to the National Coalition Against Contraband Tobacco, contraband cigarettes are a serious problem across the country. The coalition said illegal factories are capable of producing as many as 10,000 cigarettes a minute.

The three people charged are expected to appear in Kamsack provincial court in February.

Pelly is located 80 kilometres northeast of Yorkton.

