RCMP searching for dark green car after Shellbrook homicide

Police are searching for a car they believe may have been involved in a homicide in Shellbrook, Sask.

On Saturday afternoon, RCMP found the body of 31-year-old Lindsay Arthur Voyer dead inside a home. They were initially called to the area after an assault complaint.

Police are now searching for a dark green vehicle that was seen travelling in the area. The vehicle may be a Ford Focus or similar make of car — and was dirty.

RCMP have not released how Voyer died. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.