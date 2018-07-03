Skip to Main Content
RCMP searching for dark green car after Shellbrook homicide

Police are searching for a car they believe may have been involved in a homicide in Shellbrook, Sask.

31-year-old found dead on Saturday,autopsy to be conducted today

On Saturday afternoon, RCMP found the body of 31-year-old Lindsay Arthur Voyer dead inside a home. They were initially called to the area after an assault complaint.

Police are now searching for a dark green vehicle that was seen travelling in the area. The vehicle may be a Ford Focus or similar make of car — and was dirty.

RCMP have not released how Voyer died. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

