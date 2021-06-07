RCMP looking for help from public to locate truck at Meadow Lake arena before facility caught fire

RCMP in Meadow Lake are looking for help from the public to find out more about a vehicle that was at the Meadow Lake and District Arena before it caught fire Sunday morning.



The blaze caused significant damage to the building and on Sunday evening, Meadow Lake RCMP issued a news release about the fire, which has left many in the community devastated.





RCMP say initial investigation into the incident indicates the fire may have been started in a storage shed adjacent to the arena with an older model grey truck being observed leaving just before officers arrived.



Police also indicate the concession stand that shares the parking lot with the arena was broken into.

Firefighters began attacking the blaze at around 1 a.m. and finished about 9 a.m. Sunday morning.

No one was injured as a result of the fire, but the fire chief called the damage very extensive, saying it's almost a "total loss" scenario.

The mayor said the arena was more than 40 years old.





Anyone with information about either of these incidents is asked to contact Meadow Lake RCMP or Crime Stoppers to report the information anonymously.