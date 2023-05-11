Sask. RCMP locate 2 children reported missing from Montreal Lake

Saskatchewan RCMP have located two children previously missing from Montreal Lake.

The children had last been seen near the high school in Montreal Lake around 4:20 p.m. CST on May 10.

RCMP indicated on the afternoon of May 11 that the children had been found safe.

"Thank you to the media and the public for their assistance in this matter," RCMP said in a news release.

A previous version of this story included identifying information about the children. That information was removed when they were located.

Montreal Lake is 280 kilometres north of Saskatoon.