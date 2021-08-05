RCMP investigating fatal rollover near La Loche, Sask.

RCMP say they are investigating a fatal rollover that occurred just south of La Loche, Sask., on Wednesday.

Officers were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on Highway 155 about two kilometres south of La Loche at approximately 7:30 a.m. CST. La Loche is about 515 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

An adult woman, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was declared dead at the scene by EMS.

Her family has already been notified, the RCMP said in a news release.

A crash reconstructionist and other officers are investigating the incident.