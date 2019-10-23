RCMP investigate fatal highway crash near Kisbey, Sask.
Police from the RCMP detachment in Carlyle closed off a section of Highway 13 after a fatal crash Wednesday morning.
RCMP said two vehicles were involved in a crash near Kisbey, Sask., about 165 kilometres southeast of Regina.
One person was killed and a second person incurred unknown injuries.
The crash happened around two kilometres east of town.
Police said the highway would be closed for an extended period of time as police investigate.
Drivers are asked to stay away from the area and use alternate routes.