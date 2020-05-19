RCMP detail cache of drugs and weapons seized in risky raid on rural property north of Biggar

RCMP have released more details — including what drugs and weapons were seized — about a raid on a farm north of Biggar earlier this month that left an officer with a gunshot wound.

Officers were preparing to raid the farm, located near the village of Glenside, 27 kilometres north of Biggar, late at night on May 14 when someone shot at them, RCMP said.

One officer was hit, but the wound was not life-threatening, RCMP said. No other shots were fired by officers or suspects, RCMP said.

Officers arrested two men and a woman. The woman has since been released with no charges.

The two men face a raft of allegations. RCMP said a search of the property, done early on May 15, turned up "significant quantities of dangerous drugs" along with guns.

Officers searched a home, two outbuildings and two vehicles on the property. Drugs seized included:

1,000 grams of methamphetamine.

444 grams of fentanyl, equating to 4,400 single doses.

3,035 mL of gamma hydroxybutyrate (GHB).

500 alazopram (Xanax) pills.

400 tabs of lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD).

Officers also recovered more than $16,000 cash and eight cell phones.

One of the weapons seized by RCMP during a raid on a farm near Biggar, Sask., on May 15, 2020. (Supplied by Saskatchewan RCMP)

Investigators say weapons found on the property included a semi-automatic rifle, a shotgun, a sawed-off double barrel shot gun, a spent light anti-tank weapon and a revolver. They also found body armour.

Two men from Glenside, aged 39 and 49, are facing a combined total of more then 40 drug and weapons charges. Both are scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.