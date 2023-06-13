RCMP arrest 17-year-old from Manitoba in connection with a Saskatchewan break-in that left one man dead

Saskatchewan RCMP arrested a 17-year-old Manitoba boy in connection with a fatal break-and-enter that happened in a rural area in February, according to a news release Monday.

The boy, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, sexual assault with a firearm, robbery with a firearm, wearing a mask with intent to commit an indictable offence and failing to comply with a release order.

The arrest comes after an ongoing investigation with a number of specialized RCMP units and services.

Police said the teen, from an area in north-central Manitoba that they're not identifying, was arrested in Winnipeg.

Police believe the teen and two males entered a home near Round Lake, about 185 kilometres east of Regina and 20 kilometres south of Stockholm and Esterhazy, Sask., shortly before 4 a.m. on Feb. 10 and stole electronics, jewellery, three guns and ammunition.

An adult male, who lived in the home, was found dead and an injured female was sent to the hospital, when police arrived at the scene.

Forensic sketches of three suspects were released by police in the days following.

In February, RCMP released forensic sketches of three suspects believed to be involved in a break-and-enter and homicide in a rural southeast Saskatchewan community. One suspect has been arrested. (Submitted by RCMP)

Police said they are continuing to investigate any connection between the victim and the accused.

RCMP said the three males who allegedly broke into the home stole the homeowner's vehicle and burnt it on a nearby grid road. They also travelled through Ochapowace First Nation in Saskatchewan.

At the time, Cowessess First Nation and Sakimay First Nation — both within 30 kilometres of Round Lake — initiated their own forms of lockdown. Four nearby schools were placed on hold-and-secure protocol in response to the fatal break-in, which is a protocol implemented when there is an emergency outside, but unrelated to, a school.

Police are asking the public for any information about the incident.