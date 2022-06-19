Sask. RCMP continue to search for man after officers in La Ronge reportedly shot at

Police are continuing to search for a suspect after RCMP officers were reportedly shot at in a northern Saskatchewan community around La Ronge, Sask., about 300 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

On Sunday afternoon, police issued a public safety alert and said they were searching for two men carrying handguns.

Later that day, police said numerous people had been arrested, but one man who is believed to be connected to the incident was still at large.

The man, who has short dark hair with sides shaved, was wearing dark pants and a dark shirt with gold patterns down the sleeves and dark running shoes.

Lac La Ronge Indian Band Chief Tammy Cook-Searson said the community was shaken by the incident.

"The ones that I talked to were very scared and didn't know what was going on," said Cook-Searson.

"We were just trying to make sure that people were getting the information that we were receiving from the RCMP."

Cook-Searson said stores and the local health centre were closed and people were ordered to stay in their homes as police searched the community.

"It was a scary situation," she said.

"We just had to lock in place and try and keep everyone safe."

RCMP said the suspect was last seen on foot in the area of Far Reserve Road and that there was a possible sighting of the suspect going north on Highway 2, RCMP said.

Motorists were being advised to not stop for hitchhikers, and to contact police immediately if they see the suspect. He is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

While life is beginning to return to normal in the community, schools in La Ronge and Air Ronge will be in hold and secure mode on Monday, meaning children will be kept inside for the day.