Sask. RCMP officer charged with improper storage of firearm after gun stolen from police vehicle

An RCMP constable has been charged after an RCMP-issued firearm and ammunition was stolen from an unmarked RCMP vehicle.

Saskatoon police were investigating the theft, which took place in Saskatoon in 2018. Police were able to recover the stolen firearm and ammunition and return them, according to an RCMP news release.

The RCMP officer responsible for the gun was placed on administrative duties and an internal RCMP code of conduct investigation was launched. Corrective measures were imposed on the officer, who has since returned to operational duties, RCMP said.

Saskatoon police also investigated the circumstances surrounding the storage of the firearm, which resulted in charges being laid against the RCMP officer. Cst. Shannon Drall with charged with unsafe storage of a restricted firearm.

Drall is set to appear in Saskatoon provincial court Wednesday.