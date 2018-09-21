RCMP charge man with second-degree murder in 2016 homicide on Muskowekwan First Nation

RCMP have charged 28-year-old Jacob Ramsey Bear in connection with the 2016 death of Melissa Fern Marie Kahnapace on the Muskowekwan First Nation, according to an RCMP news release.

Bear was arrested on Thursday in Regina and is scheduled to make his next court appearance Oct. 1 in Regina Provincial Court.

Punnichy RCMP officers found Kahnapace unresponsive in a home on the Muskowekwan First Nation on Dec. 21, 2016.