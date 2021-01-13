RCMP charge Buffalo Narrows, Sask., man in connection with 2018 homicide

A 67-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to a suspicious death more than two years ago.

On Tuesday, Buffalo Narrows RCMP arrested and charged Robert Young in the death of 42-year-old Jason Chartier.

In December 2018, Chartier was found injured and unconscious in a shed behind a home in Buffalo Narrows.

Soon after police arrived, EMS declared Chartier dead.

The 42-year-old man's death was declared suspicious, but no charges were laid.

During the course of the RCMP investigation, the suspicious death was upgraded to a homicide.

Young was arrested without incident in Buffalo Narrows, RCMP said. He made his first court appearance in Buffalo Narrows on Wednesday.